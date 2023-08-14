WALLA WALLA, Wash.-S Division St. will be closed from E Chestnut St. and Locust St., Tuesday, August 15th, 2023 as the Water Distribution Division replaces a water service line.
According to the City of Walla Walla the closure is expected to last from 7:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Detours will be in place in the area and drivers are being advised to use caution in the area. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area during scheduled work hours.
