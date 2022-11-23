SPOKANE, Wash.-
U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref has announced three more convictions for individuals that fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding.
The three convictions are the latest by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force.
One of those convicted was Jimia Rae Cain, 52, of West Richland.
According to court documents, Cain fraudulently obtained $337, 267 in relief funds in 2020 for an alleged business named Americore Construction.
Cain admitted that Americore was not a legitimate business and that there were not any employees on the payroll.
Cain pleaded guilty to the fraud and her sentencing is scheduled for June, 1, 2023, in Richland.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, two other people, Stephen and Stephanie Murphy of Davenport, Washington also pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining relief funds totaling $60,000.
"We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to strengthen our communities by protecting our small and local businesses," said Vanessa Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the eastern district of Washington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.