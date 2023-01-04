String of burglaries leads to two arrested at Kennewick hotel

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection with a string of home burglaries, according to a press release from KPD. Several burglaries where money, jewelry and guns had been stolen have been reported in the area recently.
KPD collaborated with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Connell Police Department, who were both investigating similar burglaries that were eventually connected. Two male suspects were identified, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old. They were both taken into custody after police found them in a hotel on 27th Place, according to KPD. Detectives recovered at least 15 guns, plus jewelry.
The 28-year-old was booked into Benton County Jail for warrants regarding unlawful firearm possession, illegal entry after deportation, larceny and second-degree theft, plus new charges of residential burglary, unlawful firearm possession and possession of a stolen firearm. The 27-year-old was booked into the Benton County Jail for residential burglary, according to the press release.
The investigation into the burglaries is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact 509-628-0333 or submit an anonymous tip online.
