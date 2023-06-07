YAKIMA, Wash.- Striping was recently added at the intersection of Washington Ave. and 48th Ave. for better visibility of an acceleration lane put in by the city last fall.
“The acceleration lane is meant to improve the operation and safety at the intersection by reducing delays for vehicles turning left and by allowing turning traffic to merge with eastbound Washington Avenue traffic after getting up to similar speed,” said Supervising Traffic Engineer Robert Washabaugh.
According to the City of Yakima the solid white line will highlight the acceleration lane for drivers turning left off of 48th to go eastbound on Washington.
