WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A residential structure fire dispatched Walla Walla Fire Department, Fire District 4 and College Place Fire to a split-level residence with smoke visible from the outside.
Crews ensured occupants were safely out of the building and then found the fire in the basement. The fire was under control by 11:43 a.m. after crews were first dispatched at 11:28 a.m.
Three people were sent to Providence St. Mary Medical for smoke exposure, but no firefighters were injured.
Losses are estimated to cost $150,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but WWFD noted there were no smoke alarms in the basement where the fire started.
"A working smoke alarm should be in all sleeping rooms and any bedroom exit corridor," said WWFD in a Facebook post.
