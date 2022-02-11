HARRAH –
A structural fire in Harrah has been labeled “suspicious in nature” during investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Yakima County Fire District #5 responded to 3140 Barks Road after 7 p.m. last night, February 10. According to the district, the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived, the roof collapsed.
Responders controlled the fire in under an hour. The structure was considered a loss, estimated at around $80,000.
