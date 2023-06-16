WALLA WALLA, WASH.- On June 16th at 7:08am Walla Walla Fire department was dispatched to 1411 Tawny Lane for reports of flames coming from an attic of a detached shop on a residential property.
When firefighters arrived they found an active fire in the unoccupied detached shop. they also determined that no other structures were threatened by the fire and quickly began to extinguish the flames.
Less than 30 minutes later at 7:32am the fire was fully under control.
No injuries occurred and the cause is still currently under investigation.
