WALLA WALLA, Wash.- At 9:03 p.m. Walla Walla Fire department was called to a structure fire at 520 S 2nd St.
According to Walla Walla Fire Department, the fire was on the exterior of the home. No fire reached inside the home.
No other structures were damaged. No reported injuries.
According to Walla Walla Fire Department, The fire was under control and fully extinguished by 9:25 p.m.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it
