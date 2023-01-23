Student 'accidentally' broadcasts racially-based comments during Umatilla High basketball game

UMATILLA, Ore. - The Umatilla School District (USD) reported hateful statements had been broadcast during a Umatilla High School basketball game on January 20, leading the district to immediately launch an investigation.
"The statements were appalling, and we denounce them..." said the district's initial social media post about the incident. "Hate has no place at Umatilla High School. We, as a school community, stand for respect and inclusion, a place where all are free to learn in a safe and welcoming environment. Following the investigation, we will move forward to address this act and ensure that all people are accepted and treated with respect in our schools."
The Umatilla School District reported the investigation has been completed on January 23. According to the results of this investigation, a student had been playing with a microphone, thinking it was turned off, during half-time. The student made racially-based comments, which were then broadcast. USD says the comments do not reflect the district's values.
"The student made the remarks while believing to be 'joking' with friends; however, there is nothing funny about racially hateful statements," said the USD press release. "Whether intentionally broadcast or not, words have impact and the District is taking this situation seriously."
USD says it is privately handling sanctions with the student, a minor. That said, it will be working with all students and school leadership to further educate students on the importance of word choice, according to the press release. Resources for parents wanting to further the conversation are included, like the OSAA STAR Initiative training.
"There is a trend in society, music, social media, and sadly, in our schools, of students believing it is ok to call each other names or use racial terms in a joking manner," said the press release. "Disparaging remarks are never ok, and they're certainly not ok in schools... All students should feel safe and welcomed in schools and words play a large role in creating such an environment, whether they're between friends, or on the airwaves."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.