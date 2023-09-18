RICHLAND, Wash.-Washington State University Tri-Cities will host a career and internship fair for students and community members looking for employment on October 17.
“Hosting employers on the WSU Tri-Cities campus is significant because it encourages students to explore careers and expand their understanding of what is possible,” said Laura Sanchez, director of student services.
The fair will run from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Consolidated Information Center and the Student Union Building. All attendees must register in advance.
According to WSU-TC a wide range of organizations and industries are expected to attend, offering several options for local employment. Attendees should bring copies of their resume to the career fair.
“During the four-hour fair local and regional organizations will have an excellent opportunity to connect with talented students and network with community members interested in new prospects.”
