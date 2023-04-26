RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland School District (RSD) is hosting a field day for student athletes with disabilities at Fran Rish Stadium on May 17.
The community is invited to attend the field day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to support the student athletes, raise awareness and celebrate the achievements of students with disabilities according to the RSD.
“I am really hoping we can celebrate these students in a big way,” says Scott Piippo, the event’s organizer and a special education teacher at Richland High School. “My dream is to pack the stands with community members and families that will cheer on our students.”
Field Day will feature track and field events, as well as non-competitive activities for participants. According to an RSD press release about 430 students from Kindergarten through 12th grade are expected to participate.
Fans are asked to refrain from bringing air horns or other noise makers to field day. We Ice and Lamb Weston's fry wagon will be on hand selling food.
