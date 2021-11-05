RICHLAND, WA - Anaya Young, 16-year-old, sophomore at Richland High School, created a petition to fire Mr. Jack Long, the school's English teacher who students complain made upsetting comments regarding sexual assaults' being the fault of women and their provocative clothing.
"Him saying that is dangerous because he is teaching impressionable and malleable young minds." said Young.
Young said it's already happening. While the petition and her advocacy for women's empowerment has received much support, it doesn't take away from the numerous negative comments and backlash she's received in-person and online.
"They've called me an idiot, they've insulted my intelligence and accuse me of just wanting attention." said Young.
One person in particular posted his/her thoughts on social media saying "Keep in mind this is over a teacher telling a student (who was probably dressed like a slut - let's just be honest) that she was wearing provocative clothing. And that it's making her an easy target for rape. Which is literally f*****g true. Dress code exists for a reason you f*****g idiots. I'm sorry but you can't go to school dressed like a whore and not expect to be treated like one."
When asked if it scares her that people are attacking her like this, she responded with "No. It just makes me want to fight this even more. If you're not afraid to do what you believe is right then you're not making a difference." said Young.
Her mom said she's always been a fighter.
"She's always been so strong and well-spoken. Unfortunately, she learned at a very young age." said Toni Garcia, Young's mom.
When Anaya Young was 8 year old, her 58-year-old grandmother (Toni's mom) was brutally raped, beaten, robbed, and left for dead by a 24-year-old man.
"Anaya was the one who wrote the victim impact statement and said it to the rapist on the stand. She was only 8 years old." said Garcia.
"She knew from then on, how something like sexual assault and the mindset that leads to that is very painful and very real." said Garcia.
"Even to this day, when she bends over her nose drips, she doesn't have her teeth, they had to be taken out, she has titanium plates in her head, she can't eat, and has developed a case of anorexia, all because what happened to her." Anaya cried.
Richland School District did confirm Mr. Long made "inappropriate comments" and has apologized to students as well as received discipline. He is still employed with the school.
"That's not enough. School's pride themselves on being a safe place for their students. How are we supposed to feel safe when there's someone like that sharing his mindset with others." said Young. "And I know other friends and even teachers who are victims of sexual assault who must feel so uncomfortable by his comments." said Young.
Neither the school district nor Richland High School have responded publicly to the petition. Tyler Beaver, the Richland School District Public Information Officer did share this statement on Monday:
"Richland School District has received messages about the staff member and the conversation in question. Administrators have investigated the incident and determined the staff member made inappropriate comments to students in one class. Under administrative oversight, the staff member has apologized to the students who heard the original comments and he will need to work to regain their trust. Administrators will continue to monitor the staff member to ensure the incident isn’t repeated."