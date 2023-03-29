GRANDVIEW, Wash.- The second annual Spring Bazaar at Grandview High School will take place on April 15 with student creations and local vendors.
The event is hosted by the Grandview TSA and SkillsUSA students. Proceeds will help fund the clubs for competitions, field trips and classroom supplies.
The Spring Bazaar is one of two that the school organizes with one in the fall for the holidays.
The event will start at 10 a.m. on April 15 at the Grandview High School bus loop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.