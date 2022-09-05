WASHINGTON — Following President Joe Biden’s decision last month to cancel some student loan debt, consumer advocates and loan service providers have voiced concerns that the rollout of the program could be messy and lead to confusion for borrowers.
Student debt relief advocates and companies that administer loans say the Biden administration is trying to do too much in too short a time frame, and that they lack the systems and procedures to help ensure the process runs smoothly.
Most borrowers who qualify for cancellation (individuals who made less than $125,000 in the 2020 or 2021 tax year) will have to fill out an application with the Education Department once it becomes available in early October.
But that doesn’t leave a lot of time between when applications open and the Dec. 31 deadline for when federal student loan payments are set to resume for the first time in nearly three years. Consumer protection groups and loan servicers say that a three-month period is not nearly enough time for the roughly 40 million eligible borrowers to submit an application and for the Education Department to then approve it and adjust loan balances.
“Rolling the applications out in October doesn’t give people a lot of time, especially if the application crashes in the same way StudentAid.gov crashed after the cancellation announcement,” said Kyra Taylor, an attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, referring to when an Education Department website crashed after a flood of borrowers raced to find more information following the president’s Aug. 24 announcement.
“You want people to have an accurate view of what they owe before you compel them to start repaying again,” she said.
Advocates say the White House should have gotten the application website ready sooner so that it could have been available to borrowers as soon as Biden announced the cancellation. They also questioned why the administration did not allow for more time before payments resume. The Education Department did not respond to requests for comment from NBC News.
Biden has said that restarting payments in tandem with loan cancellation would ensure that debt relief would not contribute to inflation. In his announcement last week, he made it clear that he would not extend the payment pause beyond Dec. 31.
When asked to respond to concerns about the tight time line, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Biden administration has already canceled billions of dollars in debt for students who attended predatory for-profit institutions and that the Education Department could process the upcoming applications smoothly.
“This is not the first time. We’ve done this before,” she said. “There’s a precedent here.”
Jean-Pierre declined to give a specific date for when in October the application would be available, but she advised borrowers to submit applications by Nov. 15 in order to have their loans adjusted before monthly payments resume. “There is a deadline there,” she said.
