Student in Kennewick named WA winner in Cabbage Program

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A student from Amon Creek Elementary was named the Washington State winner in the national Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program, according to a post from Kennewick School District.
The now fourth-grade student, Colt Beaulaurier, won a $1,000 scholarship with the title.
Beaulaurier participated in the program last school year, while in Jamie Whitmire's class, according to KSD. Her classes have participated for 15 years, but Beaulaurier is the first student of hers to win. She told KSD she was beyond excited for Colt.
In the program, students take home a cabbage to plant. Teachers sign up and receive free O.S. Cross cabbage plants for the program from Bonnie Plants. The students care for the cabbage over the summer, harvesting it in the fall. It's meant to teach students how to "grow healthy food and show them how fun and rewarding gardening can be," according to KSD.
Teachers choose the best cabbage, based on cabbages' size and appearance. Then the best cabbage in each class is entered in a statewide drawing, with one winner in each state randomly chosen by the Office of the Commission of Agriculture.
"Here, at Bonnie Plants, we know it takes commitment and attention to plant, care for and to grow a cabbage to the size and quality you were able to achieve," said Bonnie Plants' letter to Beaulaurier, telling him he had won. "Colt, you did a great job!"
