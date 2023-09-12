YAKIMA, Wash.-The lockdowns at Whitney Elementary, Wilson Middle School and Eisenhower High have been lifted and the secure-and-teach at Nob Hill has also ended after a shooting in the area of 41st Ave. and Arlington.
A 14-year-old Eisenhower student suffered a gunshot wound and is currently receiving medical attention according to the Yakima School District.
The lockdowns were a precautionary measure according to the YSD and law enforcement has now resolved the situation. YPD's investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
YSD statement to staff, families and the community regarding the incident:
We are writing to update you following the serious incident that occurred earlier today near 41st Avenue and Arlington. Two previous messages were sent directly to the staff and families of the affected schools to inform them of immediate safety measures. Specifically, Whitney, Wilson, and Eisenhower schools were placed on lockdown, while Nob Hill was put into Secure and Teach status as a precautionary measure.
We are relieved to report that the situation has now been resolved. Local law enforcement has given the all-clear, and all schools are transitioning back to normal operations. The lockdowns at Whitney, Wilson, and Eisenhower have been lifted, and Nob Hill has ended its Secure and Teach status. Buses held due to police activity on their routes have all delivered students to their schools.
Unfortunately, one 14-year-old Eisenhower student was injured by gunshot wounds to his extremities as part of the incident. He is receiving medical attention now, and his family has been notified. The incident will be thoroughly investigated by law enforcement.
We sincerely thank law enforcement agencies for their swift and effective response. The safety of our students, staff, and community remains our top priority, and we are thankful that the situation was resolved without further incident.
Thank you for your cooperation, understanding, and support during this challenging time.
Original Coverage. SEPTEMBER 12, 9:00 a.m.
Schools are currently following security protocols after a shooting near Eisenhower High School.
Wilson Middle School, Whitney Elementary and Eisenhower High School are all currently in secure-and-teach protocols after the incident according to the YPD.
Yakima PD responded to reports of a shooting on the 4100 block of W. Arlington St. around 8:00 a.m. on September 12. According to a social media post YPD is currently still on scene investigating.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
