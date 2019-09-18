RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police took a Richland High School student into custody Wednesday morning after threats were reported to administrators via text.

At 10:40 a.m., RHS administrators were notified about threats being made against Richland High School in a text message. A student who allegedly made the threats was identified and the school placed in lock down until the student could be found and removed from the school.

The Richland Police Department took the student into custody, who was also emergency expelled.

The Richland School District wants the community to know that it takes all threats seriously and thoroughly investigates them. It encourage students and community members to act as soon as possible by reporting any threats or safety concerns to the police or school administrators.

The school district's SafeSchools Alert system allows you to submit tips via text, email, phone call or online and you may choose remain anonymous: https://www.rsd.edu/report-a-safety-concern