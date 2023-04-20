SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Sunnyside Police responded to reports of a student with a gun at Sunnyside High around 9:17 a.m. on April 20.
The high school and nearby Harrison middle school quickly went into lockdown according to Sunnyside PD.
School security officers and Sunnyside PD took a 15-year-old female student into custody for possession of a gun according to Sunnyside PD. No additional threats were identified and no injuries were reported in the incident and the lockdowns were lifter around 9:30 a.m.
Sunnyside PD continues to investigate the incident and anyone with any information is asked to call 509-836-6200.
