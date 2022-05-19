YAKIMA, Wash. - Educational Service District 105 held an event called Be There to Care at the Yakima Arboretum Thursday morning to teach students about healthy coping mechanisms for their mental health.
Six school districts participated in the events including Sunnyside, Granger, West Valley, Yakima and Cle Elum, with 60 students in attendance. Different activities showed students multiple methods of destressing.
The Regional Prevention Specialist for ESD 105 Lizbet Maceda said these are good ways for students to cope with their emotions before their mental health takes a negative toll on their life.
Senior at Eisenhower Joshua Cerda said he liked having time to destress.
"I'm almost graduating and the stress that I have right now it's just really big and having like one day of the year to find a way of relaxing and doing something different is really cool," Cerda said.
Students could go to the painting station to meditate, play with bubbles to learn to focus on their breathing, play frisbee or make slime to reduce anxiety.
Cerda said his favorite activity was playing with bubbles.
"It reminds me of my childhood because I would like to play with bubbles."
Another option for students was taking a nature walk at the Japanese Garden and listening to the sound of the birds, admiring the flowers or looking at the mini waterfall.
The Mental Health Integration Coordinator for ESD 105 Chris Moore said for many students a tree full of carvings from root to branches was the favorite stop on the nature walk.
"If you look at a small part of it, it looks kind of funky, but as a whole, it's a beautiful tree," Moore said. "It has so much history, so much of a positive message, it's survived so many things in it's life just like many of us have."
According to Maceda, the pandemic affected students in many ways - they may have lost a loved one or their mentor. Online schooling also affected them. All these things and more could be contributing to student's poor mental health. She wants everyone to know it's normal for people to struggle.
"This time is to recognize that mental health [resources are] very needed in the community and everything you can and could do for the youth please do it," Maceda said.
ESD 105 received a grant from the state to address mental health in students. As a part of the grant, a summit is required. The Be There to Care event counted as their summit.
Moore said ESD hopes to make Be There to Care an annual event for students.
