WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Students in various programs at the Walla Walla Community College are coming together for the Farm to Fork program, learning what it's like at different ends of the cycle food goes through.
Students in the agriculture program are caring for a garden, planting basil, other herbs and foods, as part of the program. The culinary students use the food grown in kitchens and get a chance to see the work agriculture students put into growing it.
“We get to see where it comes from, we get to start using all aspects of that plant,” said Culinary Arts instructor Greg Schnorr. “We’re doing our menus, we’re illustrating, we’re telling a story. All of that is enhanced when you have that come from you, as close as possible.”
The Dean of Workforce Transfer and Trades Jerry Anhorn said that while agriculture, animal science students work with each other, they haven't been able to see what the end product that work is.
“I think it’s very important for students to see from start, prepping and planning what we’re going to grow, all the way to then the culinary program using it,” said Bachelor of Applied Science Instructor Alan Raeder.
Anhorn said the goal of the program is to eventually reach a point where students are running and operating a farm on campus with faculty oversight. He sees it growing to include other programs.
