Students in WA to Zoom with astronauts in the ISS

ASHFORD - Mount Rainier National Park and Columbia Crest A-STEM Academy partnered up to host a Zoom call between students and astronauts at the International Space Station. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, Mount Rainier National Park’s Education Program students will speak with two astronauts, including one from the Tri-Cities. NASA astronaut Raja Chari will accompany Richland native NASA astronaut Kayla Barron on the call, live from the ISS.
Questions were prerecorded, but answers will be live and streaming on the NASA app, website and NASA Television at 9:50 a.m. PST.
Students in the program explore “teamwork, adventure, ecosystems, and astronomy,” according to the press release. Activities relate to the theme “Connections through Community.” Experiences like this Zoom call are meant to increase student interest and capability in STEM subjects.