Yakima, WA - Next month the second round of P-EBT debit cards will go out to students and their families. The P-EBT program gives students enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program additional food benefits they can use outside of school during the pandemic.
Each P-EBT card is loaded with anywhere from $25-123 depending on what model of learning the child's district is in. Parents will also be getting one card per child. To qualify for these benefits, the student's school must be closed for in-person learning or have limited in-person classes. They must also be eligible for the free or reduced lunch program.
Norah West from the Department of Social and Health Services said they are glad they can offer these services to students during this time.
"We know families are struggling across Washington state and we know that any bit of assistance helps so we're glad to be able to provide this so families have access to healthy food to help kids grow," West said.
In the Yakima School District, every student qualifies for this program due to the district's Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) status. Under CEP, districts with a high number of low-income students can offer breakfast and lunch at no cost to the students. This means every student in the Yakima School District is under the free or reduced lunch program.
YSD is making a list of students which they will mail to a third-party company, Accenture. This company will manage eligibility data between the Department of Social and Health Services and the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
At the end of March, a letter will go out informing students of their eligibility. P-EBT cards will be mailed out in April. If you qualified for P-EBT during the last round, you will receive a new card in the mail.
If you are a parent with a student in the Yakima School District, make sure the address you have with them is up to date. Food Services Director Cassie Davidson said she worries some addresses may be outdated.
"My biggest concern is making sure every family or every household has the correct address here with the school district otherwise there's potential for them not to get the card," Davidson said.
Students in other districts can apply to receive P-EBT benefits if they are not already automatically enrolled through the lunch program. If your student meets the requirements, you can apply by filling out an application for the free and reduced lunch program and giving it directly to your school or district.