PROSSER, Wash. - Senior Brenda Cruz yelled out into a crowd of hundreds of students standing outside Prosser High School.
"Mr. Lusk is always the first one to have our backs, now it's our turn to have his," Cruz said.
The crowd cheered. The students chose to walk out of their classes Friday morning in support of their Athletic Director Kevin Lusk after hearing the Prosser School Board won't renew his contract.
Cruz along with Junior Zeke Akinbade organized the walk out. While speaking to the crowd of students in support of Lusk, Akinbade paused and turned to my camera in efforts to get a message to the school board.
"I speak directly to the school board, learn from your mistake recognized the fact that the non-renewal of Mr. Lusk's contract is a mistake," Akinbade said.
According to the students, Lusk is someone who always puts students first and does a great job.
"It hurt us personally because like I said earlier out here the adults aren't the ones that are facing the consequences," Cruz said.
Cruz tells me without Lusk, Prosser would be the only 2A school without an athletic director.
"Most people know that Prosser has a huge and long history of athletic success and I don't think that would be better by lessening the administration in that department," Akinbade said.
Throughout the protest students chanted things like "Do it for us, keep Lusk" and "In Lusk we Trust," hoping their voices would be heard and the school board will reconsider.
Akinbade said the ideal outcome from this protest would be the renewal of Lusk's contract.
Lusk was told his contract wouldn't be renewed because the district needs to make budget cuts because it's in a financial crisis.
According to Meeting Agenda Minutes, the Superintendent Matt Ellis declared a financial budgetary crisis at the April 27 school board meeting.
During a meeting on May 2, he presented the board with potential budget cuts if the maintenance, operations and educational programs levy didn't pass. The plan proposed cutting $188,900 from athletics.
The levy passed on April 26 and was certified May 6. However, Lusk's contract still wasn't renewed.
The levy that passed replaced the one expiring this year.
This has left students, parents and community members wondering if the district needs money, why did the superintendent get a large pay increase?
"We don't have enough money for our AD but he got a 38% increase it just doesn't sit right with me," Cruz said.
Prosser High School Student Shaili Butler said she doesn't think the school board took into account what students want.
"They did it for greed and because they're not listening to what the community needs," Butler said.
I reached out to the superintendent and the school board for answers but only heard back from Elias Riley.
She said she would only speak on behalf of herself and not the board, her statement said:
"I was proud of the manner in which our PHS students exercised their First Amendment rights to peacefully protest.”
