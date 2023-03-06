OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Governor's Committee on Disability Issues and Employment (GCDE) is accepting applications for the 21st Annual Youth Leadership Forum (YLF).
Applications are open until May 31. About 30 students will attend the camp Dumas Bay Center in Federal Way from July 30 to Aug. 4. There is no cost to parents for their students to attend if selected for the YLF.
Students may apply through the GCDE website or contact Elaine Stefanowicz at 360-890-3774.
The YLF is designed for students with disabilities who want to be leaders in schools or their communities according to a press release from the Washington Employment Security Department.
Eligibility requirements:
- Juniors or Seniors aged 16-21 with a disability.
- Students up to age 21 who are receiving transition services.
