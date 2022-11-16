Study: Best places to shop this Black Friday

Personal finance company WalletHub conducted a study to determine which stores would be the best place to shop for Black Friday 2022, by analyzing thousands of deals from big retailers. The study ranks which stores are offering the best deals across multiple categories, like jewelry, toys and appliances.
JCPenney has the highest overall discount rate, according to WalletHub, at 65%. Costco has the lowest at 17%. The average discount overall is 37%, so it is recommended that consumers go for deals offering at least 37% off.
The rest of the top ten, after JCPenney, was reported as Belk with 64%, Macy’s with 53%, Office Depot/OfficeMax at 50%, Kohl’s at 44%, Lenovo at 41%, Target at 33%, Academy Sports and Outdoors with 31% and Home Depot at 31%.
In 2021, Macy’s beat JCPenney’s sales by .9%, followed by Belk. The three retailers, along with Kohl’s, have dominated average discount rates every year since 2015, according to WalletHub.
WalletHub also analyzed discounts by category, finding the apparel and accessories category was responsible for the most offers. Of the deals analyzed, 21% of all the deals featured apparel and accessories. Second place dropped to a drastic 12% in the appliances category. On the other end, the furniture category yielded the smallest amount of deals with less than 4%.
Average discounts by store for each product category are available online.
