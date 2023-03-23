WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
A study on the condition of outdoor athletic and activities fields in the Walla Walla School District was presented to the school board on March 23.
Walla Walla Public School coaches and staff have been working on the study and analyzing other schools in the Mid-Columbia Conference for the past three years.
According to a press release from the Walla Walla school district the study found that most of the outdoor athletic fields in the district are in need of renovations and improvements.
“Over the last two decades, through community donations and district maintenance funds, we have tried our best to make improvements to our sixty-year-old courts and ballfields,” said Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith.
According to the study presented to the school board:
- Walla Walla High School is the only school in the league without a turfed multi-use stadium for football, soccer, track, marching band, P.E. and community use.
- Walla Walla High School's tennis courts are on the verge of being unusable due to the substructure failing.
- The Walla Walla High School soccer program is the only one in the MCC without access to a lighted field.
- Walla Walla High does not have lighted baseball or softball fields.
- Pioneer Middle School is the only school in the region still running track on a cinder track.
- Changing and locker rooms do not exist at current outdoor athletic facilities in the district.
- Without access to artificial turf fields WIAA rules mandate that Walla Walla playoff games must be played on the road.
The study presented to the school board also proposed next steps for upgrading outdoor athletic and activities facilities in Walla Walla, including:
- Developing an advisory committee made up of parents, community members and stakeholders.
- Research and prioritize needs
- Investigate improvement costs.
- Propose funding options.
According to Walla Walla's press release the committee will make its final recommendation to the board in May.
"Our focus will be to develop pragmatic improvement solutions that attempt to deliver equitable and comparable outdoor athletic and activity facilities with similar-sized schools to maximize student access, safety, engagement and pride," said Superintendent Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.