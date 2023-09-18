Seattle, Wash.-A new study commissioned by the state Department of Ecology has found an above average amount of litter along Washington's roads.
The comprehensive statewide litter study catalogued and analyzed the assorted debris that ends up on Washington’s roads and public areas and found an average of 8,112 pieces of litter per mile of road in the state according to Ecology.
The most common items found on the side of the road are cigarette butts, food wrappers and snack bags, glass bottles and construction and demolition debris.
According to the Keep America Beautiful National Litter Study, the national average is 5,714 pieces per mile.
“It’s heartbreaking to see the most beautiful state in the country marred by litter,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “Too often, we see people point the finger at others when it comes to litter. The truth is, we all need to do our part to prevent litter – whether that’s keeping a trash bag in our car or strapping down cargo to prevent accidents."
The comprehensive state litter study is the first of its kind in Washington since 2004 and it's unclear why the Evergreen State has a higher level of roadside trash than the national average.
The Department of Ecology is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the Washington State Patrol and a number of other state agencies and local governments to increase the amount of litter cleaned up each year, while decreasing litter in the first place according to a press release on the litter study.
"It's no surprise to us that litter is a serious challenge for our state," said Laura Watson, Ecology’s director. "Ecology and our partners have already picked up over 6 million pounds of litter in the first half of this year – nearly an all-time high."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.