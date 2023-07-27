OLYMPIA, Wash.- Sturgeon fishing will close on the Columbia River from the Dalles Dam upstream to Priest Rapids Dam on Saturday July 29.
The closure on White Sturgeon fishing will remain in effect until September 15 according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and is necessary after a number of adult-size sturgeon have been found dead in pools of the Columbia this summer
“We see some sturgeon mortalities reported every year, but the number this year is higher than normal and in areas with lower abundances and recruitment concerns, and we want to give these fish every chance possible to survive," said Laura Heironimus, sturgeon lead with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
According to the WDFW about two dozen sturgeon have been found dead in the John Day, Dalles and McNary pools, as well as on the Hanford Reach.
Warm water temperatures are thought to be contributing to the sturgeon deaths and the fishing closure is a proactive measure to prevent further stress on the sturgeon population.
“Sturgeon are very hardy fish in a lot of ways, but they’re also very vulnerable to certain stressors, especially in the late spring and summer period after they spawn,” said Heironimus.
Fish and shellfish carcasses can be reported to the WDFW online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.