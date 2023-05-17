RICHLAND, Wash.- A submarine veterans reunion to honor all who have served in the United States Submarine Force on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at the USS Triton Sail Park at 3300 Port of Benton Blvd.
The reunion will be co-hosted by the Port of Benton and the United States Submarine Veterans (USSVI) Yakima Base and will feature special guests, color guard performances and more.
The USS Triton's sail and conning tower are on display at the Sail Park and tours will be available after the ceremony according to the Port of Benton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.