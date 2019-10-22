UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - Umatilla County officials recovered a car underwater linked to a person reported missing in Prosser, Washington 26 years ago.

On October 17, a couple scuba diving in the Columbia River at the Hat Rock State Park boat launch said they found a submerged Ford Ranger pickup with Washington license plates. The vehicle was in about 20 feet of water.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Dispatch checked the license plate and discovered that the vehicle was associated with a missing person case from the Prosser, WA Police Department, about 26 years ago.

Maynard Koen, born in 1911, went missing in the August of 1993. He was 81 years old at the time he was reported missing.

Umatilla County deputies arranged for Columbia Basin Dive & Rescue and D&R Towing from Hermiston to assist in recovering the submerged vehicle. On October 19th, the vehicle was removed from the water and taken to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

Based on the condition of the vehicle and the information available, deputies believe the car was submerged in this location at or around the time Koen was reported missing. More investigation of the inside of the vehicle revealed skeletal remains and a driver’s license issued to Koen. Positive identification will be referred to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.