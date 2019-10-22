Submerged car linked to missing man

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - Umatilla officials recovered a car underwater linked to a person reported missing from 26 years ago.

On October 17, a couple scuba diving in the Columbia River at the Hat Rock State Park boat launch, they said they found a submerged Ford Ranger pickup with Washington license plates. The vehicle was in approximately 20 feet of water just past the end of the docks.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Dispatch checked the license plate and discovered that the vehicle was associated with a missing person case from the Prosser, WA Police Department, approximately 26 years ago.

Maynard Koen, born in 1911, went missing on August of 1993.

Umatilla deputies arranged for Columbia Basin Dive & Rescue and D&R Towing from Hermiston to assist in recovering the submerged vehicle. On October 19th, the vehicle was removed from the water and transported to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

Based on the condition of the vehicle and the information available, deputies believe the car was submerged in this location at or around the time Koen was reported missing.

Further investigation of the interior of the vehicle revealed skeletal remains and a driver’s license issued to Koen. Positive identification will be referred to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.