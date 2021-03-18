Submit your feedback on new plan for busy Pasco intersection

PASCO, WA – The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking the community for feedback on proposed change to busy intersection on US 12 near Pasco.
The intersection of US 12 and A Street near Pasco is located on a divide highway, which currently allows vehicles multiple turning options. Several collisions have occurred in this location over the past few years.
Now, WSDOT wants to hear from residents and businesses regarding the proposed improvements.
You can attend the virtual open house from March 15 to March 22 on the WSDOT website.