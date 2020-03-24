WALLA WALLA,WA- The Sudbury Landfill is changing its operation hours starting Wednesday to comply with the Stay Home; Stay Healthy order during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The changes are until further notice. They are as follows:
• 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• The Household Hazardous Waste Facility is closed.
• Only charge accounts or credit cards accepted (no cash or checks).
• Customer traffic entering the facility may be limited in order to minimize customer and employee exposure (social distancing).
For more information, please call 509-524-4591.