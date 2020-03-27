WALLA WALLA, WA. — Beginning Monday, March 30, until further notice, the Sudbury Landfill will only be open to self-haulers and members of the public on Wednesdays, due to restrictions related to COVID-19.
Landfill staff will be operating with distancing protocols intended to minimize customer and employee exposure, so customers should expect delays when entering the facility. Only charge accounts or credit cards will be accepted (no cash or checks). The Household Hazardous Facility will continue to remain closed during this time.
City utility customers will be provided an extra Landfill courtesy pass later this summer due to the inconvenience this closure may present.
Current Landfill hours are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Anyone with questions may call 509-524-4591 or 509-527-4463.