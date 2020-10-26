Suicide Awareness Walk with Richland and Hanford HS is Happening Virtually

RICHLAND, WA - This year's Hanford and Richland High School student leaders' suicide awareness walk will be virtual.

Normally, the Take Strides to End Suicide Event would be in person, but this year the virtual event will happen over multiple days.

Chandra Markel is a Counselor at Richland High School, and she says Richland and Hanford High Schools as well as the Youth Suicide Prevention Coalition joined together for the walk.

"We're hoping everybody in the tri-cities and beyond can participate," said Markel.

Participants are encouraged to share photos participating in the challenge whether that be outside, on a treadmill, or wherever they choose to do it. Don't forget to post your photo with the hashtag #TakingstridesTC.

They have themed days as well for participants.

"There's colors for each day. So Thursday we are going to start out by wearing green to promote taking positive action around suicide prevention. Friday is rep your school or your business, Saturday is Halloween so wear your Halloween costume, dress up, go walk, take pictures. And then the First, which is Sunday, is wear yellow for suicide prevention awareness," said Markel.

She says they usually do a lot of suicide awareness and prevention education in schools leading up to this walk. Many of these resources will be available on the take strides Tri-Cities Facebook page.

"The goal is usually three-fold, so it's remembrance, it's community awareness, and its prevention," said Markel.

The event is free to participate. It will be going on from Thursday, October 29th until Sunday, November 1st and you can participate at any time of day.

Sign up here.

Get more information here.