BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Tamaki Law, on behalf of a minor child, has filed a civil lawsuit against the Richland School District, for injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street after getting off the bus.
"The Richland School District has adopted laws, policies, and regulations for the safety of children. But, those laws, policies and regulations are only effective if enforced and followed," said Jeff Kreutz, Tamaki Law Attorney.
According to the lawsuit, filed in Benton County Superior Court today, on October, 22, 2021, a Richland school bus driver, with a bus full of students, was travelling eastbound on Spengler Avenue, when it made its first stop.
A minor child, an 11 year old middle school student, exited the bus at the southwest corner of Hood and Spengler.
The minor had to cross Spengler to get home and before they had completely crossed the street, the bus driver proceeded on their route.
As the minor was crossing Spengler they were hit by a pickup truck travelling west on Spengler.
The minor suffered significant injuries.
Tamaki Law's suit alleges that as a result of the Richland School District's negligence, the minor child and their mother sustained injuries and damages in an amount to be proven at trial.
According to the complaint for damages, filed as part of today's suit:
The Richland School District and its employees had a duty to exercise ordinary care, including the duty to ensure the safety of students wile disembarking the bus and crossing the roadway.
The Richland School District and its employees had a duty to ensure that passengers getting off the bus are within the bus driver's view at all times.
The school bus driver breached their duties and the Richland School District is liable.
The individual driving the truck that hit the minor had a duty to exercise ordinary care while operating a motor vehicle on a public road, and their failure to do so caused injury, damage, and harm.
