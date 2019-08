FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - The Sulphur Fire that started burning in Franklin County Friday afternoon is 100% contained.

Firefighters say it burned 1,150 acres.

The fire started after a car blew a tire on highway 260 between Connel and Kahlotus, prompting the highway to be closed down for a few hours.

State mobilization was approved for air resources to support the fire. Their help ended at midnight on Friday.

No reports of any injuries or structure damages.