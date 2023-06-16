Concert safety tips
Grant County Sheriff

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is offering some safety tips ahead of the summer concert season at the Gorge.

Concert safety tips:

  • Go in a group and always have a buddy with you.
  • Stay hydrated. Don't wait until you feel thirsty or sick to start drinking water.
  • Watch out for others.
  • Plan an "exit strategy" for an emergency situation.
  • Don't take food or drinks from strangers.
  • Lock all valuables in the trunk of your car.
  • Call 911 if you see something suspicious.