Summer Food Service Program now has a new map to find meal locations easier

OLYMPIA , WA - The annual Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) provides children with nutritious meals during the summer.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently released a nationwide waiver extension which allows sponsors to offer summer meals no matter the economic conditions in the area.
Summer meal programs help children aged 18 and under get the nutrition they need to learn, play, and grow during the summer. This federally funded program is sponsored by many organizations throughout our state, including schools, nonprofit organizations, local governments, tribes, and more.
To find a Summer Meals site near you:
- Summer Meals Locator Map
- Spanish Summer Meals Locator Map
- Text “Summer Meals” to 97779
- Call 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479).
- For Spanish, families can call 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273)