WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The UPlay program will be providing summer fun and lunch for kids in Washington Park from June 20 through August 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hosted by Parks and Recreation staff UPlay is a free program that includes arts and crafts, sports, physical education programs, garden club, and visits from police, fire, the YWCA fun factory and more.
UPlay is appropriate for children ages 7-12 and all registration is done on site according to Walla Walla Parks and Recreation.
