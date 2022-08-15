OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington Department of Labor and Industries is considering making summer heat protections permanent.
With the recent heat waves emergency summer rules have been in effect, including mandatory breaks, and access to water and shade. The rules for heat apply to all outdoor occupations where employees are exposed to heat for more than 15 minutes in any given hour.
Current heat protections for outdoor workers are triggered when the temperature hits 89 degrees.
Under the new Labor and Industries proposal, heat precautions would take effect at 80 degrees and would be in effect year-round.
These proposals are not final and the Department of Labor and Industries is still seeking input from stakeholders.
