UNION GAP, Wash.- Kids Club is returning to the Valley Mall this summer from June 28 through August 3.
The free popular kids program will be held every Wednesday and features learning opportunities, themed activities and entertainment. It will be held near Center Court on the second level of the mall from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Kids Club is one of my favorite events all year,” said Jacob Butler, marketing manager for Valley Mall. “We have fun activities planned for junior spies, undercover superheroes, and animal lovers of all ages!”
Weekly Kids Club themes:
- June 28: Jedi training camp.
- July 5: Lego build.
- July 12: Teddy bear toy clinic.
- July 19: Encanto sing-a-long.
- July 26: Mission impossible.
- August 2: Animal expert and wildlife educator Corbin Maxey.
