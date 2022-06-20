Summer meal programs return to pre-pandemic requirements

WASH. - Walla Walla Public Schools and the Kennewick School District announced their summer meal programs for students 18 and younger will start in the next few days and they will go back to following pre-pandemic requirements.
The Kennewick School district will be offering free meals including breakfast and lunch to all students in their district. The free meals are a part of the USDA Summer Food Program for Children. The federal government has new requirements for those meal programs this year now that covid restrictions have eased.
As a parent, you need to know a few key things. Meals will be served in person in the cafeteria or gymnasium and must be eaten at the school. Grab-n-Go or drive-up meal service is no longer available. Parents or guardians are also not allowed to take meals home to students.
Most sites for the Kennewick School District will start serving meals on Tuesday, June 21. All sites will be closed on July 4. You can click HERE for the schedules.
Walla Walla Public Schools will also start their free meal program next week Monday June 27.
Walla Walla Public Schools have also gone back to pre-covid requirements. This means students must eat the food at school and parents can not take it home to them. Grab-n-Go is also not an option for them anymore. You can find the schedule for their meal program HERE.
