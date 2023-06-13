UMATILLA, Ore.- The Umatilla School district's summer meals program starts June 20th.
Starting June 20th all children ages 1-18 can have meals free of charge. Any adults accompanying their children can get lunch as well for $3.
Sites that will be serving breakfast and lunch are:
Umatilla High School: Breakfast 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM and lunch 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM.
McNary heights Elementary: Breakfast 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM, ad Lunch: 11:00 AM.
Sites only serving lunch are:
Triangle Park on South Hill: 10:45 AM - 11:15 AM
Mariana Park: 11:30 AM - 12:15 PM
McNary Area Kiwanis Park: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
for any questions call (541) 922-6504
