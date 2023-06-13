Umatilla Feeding Program

UMATILLA, Ore.- The Umatilla School district's summer meals program starts June 20th. 

Starting June 20th all children ages 1-18 can have meals free of charge. Any adults accompanying their children can get lunch as well for $3. 

Sites that will be serving breakfast and lunch are: 

Umatilla High School: Breakfast 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM and lunch 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM. 

McNary heights Elementary: Breakfast 8:30 AM  - 9:00 AM, ad Lunch: 11:00 AM. 

Sites only serving lunch are:

Triangle Park on South Hill: 10:45 AM - 11:15 AM 

Mariana Park: 11:30 AM - 12:15 PM 

McNary Area Kiwanis Park: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM 

for any questions call (541) 922-6504