WALLA WALLA, Wash.- There will be four parties this summer for Walla Walla residents to meet their neighbors and city officials while enjoying free entertainment.
The summer community parties will feature face paintings for kids, DJs and yard games for the family. Each date is set only for those who live in the ward celebrating the party.
- June 1 5:30-7:15 p.m. at Menlo Park for residents of the Central Ward.
- July 13 5:30-7:15 p.m. at Eastgate Lions Park for residents of the East Ward.
- August 17 5:30-7:15 p.m. at Fort Walla Walla Park for residents of the West Ward.
- September 14 5-6:45 p.m. at Howard-Tietan Park for residents of the South Ward.
Residents unsure of which ward they live in can find out online.
Pre-registration is recommended to avoid lines at check in. Each attendee will be provided with free food and drink.
Representative from city agencies and community organizations will be in attendance with information about their services.
