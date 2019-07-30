Summer Pest Control: Yellowjackets

If you've noticed a lot of Yellowjackets around lately, it's not a coincidence. Senske Services says they got at least ten to 15 calls last week for removal.

What people might not realize is that yellow jacket nests are typically underground, but some also hang in the air, entomologist Hamilton Allen said.

All Yellowjackets build paper nests that are completely surrounded by material resembling an envelope.

Allen added that Yellowjackets reach their peak size around late summer, and their presence will continue up until the fall.

"We'll come to your home, we'll inspect the property and then make a management decision based upon what we see. If we're dealing with yellow jackets we'll do the same thing and so sometimes we'll just remove the nest and other times we'll treat the nest. It all depends on the nature of the issue," he said.

The method of removal depends on how close the nest is to the home and how many yellow jackets there are. By the end of summer, there can be thousands of them in just one nest.

Here are some ways to protect yourself and your home:

1) Use repellent. When we think of repellent, the first image that comes to mind is most likely mosquito or insect repellent, which could actually attract yellow jackets. Make sure the spray you get is specially made for wasps and hornets.

2) Make sure you're monitoring your front and back doors and windows so that they stay shut at all times.

3) Use traps outside to catch them. Allen recommends using the Rescue trap brand because of its attractant.

If you do find a nest at your home, there are plenty of removal services in the area. Senske is one of them and they are located in Kennewick on North Quay street. You can visit their website here.