Summer reading campaign stops in Grandview with free supplies

GRANDVIEW, Wash. —
The Save the Children 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour promoting summer learning will stop in 20 cities this summer, including Grandview, in a campaign supported by T.J. Maxx and SC Johnson. The invite-only tour helps children prepare for the next school year with fun activities and essential resources.
On Wednesday, June 22, the bus will come to the Yakima Valley Fairgrounds in Grandview from 4-7 p.m., offering backpacks full of school supplies, materials and personal care products. Educational games and activities will be held for family learning and fun. The bus itself is eco-friendly, running on clean fuel.
The campaign began June 1 and aims to provide resources and support to children in rural areas most impacted by inequality.
