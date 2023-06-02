Reading challenge
Mid-Columbia Libraries

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Mid-Columbia Libraries' Summer Reading Challenge is now underway offering readers of all ages a chance to win prizes all summer long.

Registration for the annual challenge is ongoing and can be found through the Mid-Columbia Libraries. Participants can read books or listen to audiobooks for 15 hours before August 18 to complete the challenge and possibly win prizes.

According to Mid-Columbia Libraries kids under 12 who complete the challenge will receive a free book and adults will get a free lunch tote and all finishers will be entered into a chance to win a Nintendo Switch Mario bundle.

Summer reading challenge activities are planned throughout the summer, including online author visits, the Reptile Lady and children's music and entertainment.