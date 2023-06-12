Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

...BECOMING WINDY TUESDAY... .A cold front will sweep across the forecast area on Tuesday resulting in increasing westerly winds combined with low humidities. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE WA691... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20-25 percent. * IMPACTS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&