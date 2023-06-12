RICHLAND, Wash.- The 2023 Summer Reading Program from the Richland Public Library is officially open for the season.
The challenge is open to four age groups, including baby, youth, teen and adult. Anyone competing in the challenge can also participate in additional challenges and activities to win prizes.
The theme for this year's program is "Find Your Voice," promoting self-expression and changing the world with your words.
Readers need to keep track of the times you read or listen to a book through the Beanstack app. Prizes include bicycles, a skating party, gift cards and a Nintendo Switch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.