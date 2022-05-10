Summer safety event held by Prosser Memorial Health

PROSSER, WA - Prosser Memorial Health’s free Summer Safety Event is back this year with complimentary food, activities, giveaways, and safety tips for the whole family.
May is water safety month, and the risk of drowning increases anytime you enter a body of water.
Drowning is the leading cause of injury or death for children 1 to 4 years of age, according to the CDC.
The Prosser Memorial Health wants to remind people of boating safety by using proper equipment.
Free life jackets for children will be provided during the Summer Safety event, while supplies last.
Prosser Memorial Health has partnered with local Fire Departments to help properly size and fit the life jackets for children during the event.
The event will be held Wednesday, May 18th from 4-7pm at each of our Prosser Memorial Health Primary Care Clinics in Prosser, Benton City, and Grandview.
This is a free family-friendly event.
For Clinic locations and to learn more, visit our website at prosserhealth.org.
For questions about Prosser Memorial Health’s Summer Safety event, call Prosser Memorial Health Communications Officer Shannon Hitchcock at 509.786.6601.
